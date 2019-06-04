Video: Teen Takes Police On High-Speed Chase That Ends In Area

An 18-year-old was arrested after taking police on a high-speed chase that ended in Dutchess County.

A police pursuit began at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, when the teen - whose name has not been released - failed to comply with officers attempting to pull him over in the City of Poughkeepsie, police said.

The driver, from Rosendale in Ulster County, proceeded to drive away in an attempt to elude officers, reaching speeds exceeding 100 mph, nearly striking a Hyde Park Police cruiser. It was unclear why officers were attempting to pull him over in the first place or if the car had been reported stolen.

The pursuit lasted approximately 15 minutes before coming to its conclusion on East Market Street near the Golden Apartments without further incident. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and Town of Hyde Park Police assisted in the pursuit.

