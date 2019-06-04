Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Gang Leader Admits To Murdering Man During Card Game In Area
Police & Fire

Video: Teen Takes Police On High-Speed Chase That Ends In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A high-speed police chase ended in Hyde Park over the weekend.
A high-speed police chase ended in Hyde Park over the weekend. Video Credit: Jason Brodbeck

An 18-year-old was arrested after taking police on a high-speed chase that ended in Dutchess County.

A police pursuit began at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, when the teen - whose name has not been released - failed to comply with officers attempting to pull him over in the City of Poughkeepsie, police said.

The driver, from Rosendale in Ulster County, proceeded to drive away in an attempt to elude officers, reaching speeds exceeding 100 mph, nearly striking a Hyde Park Police cruiser. It was unclear why officers were attempting to pull him over in the first place or if the car had been reported stolen.

The pursuit lasted approximately 15 minutes before coming to its conclusion on East Market Street near the Golden Apartments without further incident. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and Town of Hyde Park Police assisted in the pursuit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.