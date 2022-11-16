Contact Us
Video: Driver From Rockland, 22, Escapes Burning Jeep Moments Before It Bursts Into Flames

Jerry DeMarco
1052 Westwood Ave., Old Tappan Photo Credit: Christian Michael for Daily Voice

A 22-year-old from Rockland County avoided a frightful fate after a crash ignited a ferocious fire that quickly engulfed her Jeep.

The motorist didn't have much time after her Patriot slammed into a utility pole in Old Tappan on Westwood Avenue between Stone Point Park and Washington Avenue South.

"Wires fell to the ground, igniting a leaf pile," Old Tappan Police Chief Joseph J. Tracy said. "The fire worked its way to leaves underneath the vehicle -- which ignited the vehicle itself."

Christian Michael provided the videos and photo for this story:

Old Tappan firefighters had to wait for the power to be cut before dousing the flames, the chief said.

Borough police and River Vale firefighters provided mutual aid, he said, adding that the driver wasn't injured.

Old Tappan police were investigating the cause of the crash.

