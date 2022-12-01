Contact Us
Police & Fire

Vehicle Fire, Rollover Crash Cause Road Closures In The Region

Nicole Valinote
A vehicle fire and a rollover crash led to road closures on Route 17 in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police reported on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 12, that drivers should avoid Route 17 in Orange County near Exit 120 in the Town of Wallkill.

The eastbound lanes were closed due to a vehicle fire, and the westbound lanes were closed due to a rollover crash, police said. 

As of about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, State Police said traffic was being diverted at Exit 119.

