Police & Fire

UPDATE: Montvale Pedestrian, 55, Struck At NJ/NY Border Dies

Jerry DeMarco
The victim was struck around 8:30 p.m. on Chestnut Ridge Road in Montvale.
The victim was struck around 8:30 p.m. on Chestnut Ridge Road in Montvale.

A 55-year-old pedestrian who was struck Friday night at the Rockland County border in Montvale died of her injuries, authorities confirmed.

Responders found the Montvale resident in cardiac arrest, bleeding from a traumatic head wound, in the northbound lane of Chestnut Ridge Road a little more than 50 yards from the border, Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

She'd been struck in the southbound lane by a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by a 63-year-old Garfield man shortly before 8:30 p.m., the chief said.

The area is a dark stretch of road with no sidewalks.

Montvale police and Tri-Boro EMTs conducted CPR and rendered aid to the victim, who the chief said was later pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

A medical chopper was initially summoned but later cancelled in favor of ambulance transport.

