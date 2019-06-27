Contact Us
Unruly Nyack Man, 29, Violently Resists Arrest, Orangetown Police Say

Valerie Musson
A Nyack man is facing charges after police say he acted in an unruly manner and violently resisted arrest in Orangetown.

Orangetown Police say they were helping 29-year-old Matthew Demarest find his Nyack residence when he became unruly and caused a disturbance on Sunday, June 23 around 3:45 a.m.

Demarest continued to violently refuse the lawful orders of the officers and was subsequently arrested, according to police.

Demarest was transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he was processed and charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation.

Demarest was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to Nyack Justice Court on Tuesday, July 30.

