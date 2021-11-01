Two Women Killed In Crash Between Jeep, RAV4 In Area

An investigation is underway after two female drivers were killed in a crash in the Hudson Valley.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in Orange County in the Town of Newburgh.

The vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, was observed on Main Street by Walden Police and was subsequently stopped, according to state police, who noted that Town of Montgomery Police stopped to assist at the scene.

As officers approached the vehicle, the operator, later identified as Orange County resident Joann Schields, age 52, of Pine Bush, fled the scene driving west on Route 52, and, after a short distance struck a 2013 Toyota Rav4 head on that was traveling east, said state police.

The operator of the Toyota, Elizabeth Bello, age 35, from Wallkill was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The two passengers in the vehicle, ages 16 and 6 were transported to Garnet Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Schields was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to state police.

The Town of Montgomery. New Windsor and Newburgh Ambulance Corps, Mobil Life Support, and the Walden Fire Department all assisted at the scene.

The New York State Police are assisting the New York State Attorney General’s Office with this investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.