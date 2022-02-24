Two Women Facing Prostitution Charges After Investigation At Spa In Area

Contact Us
Jing Wang and Shao Fang Huang Jing Wang and Shao Fang Huang
Jing Wang and Shao Fang Huang Photo Credit: Woodbury Police Department
The closed notice after the bust. The closed notice after the bust.
The closed notice after the bust. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

Two women were nabbed in a prostitution sting at a Hudson Valley body spa following a two-month-long investigation.

The two, Shao Fang Huang, age 54, and Jing Wang, age 543, both of Flushing, Queens, were busted in Orange County at the Body Beauty Spa in Harriman on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

According to Sgt. Kristen Potter, of the Woodbury Police, an investigation was initiated after receiving complaints of illegal activity at the spa involving operating without a proper license and offering sexual contact in exchange for money.

Both women were charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and Huang was charged with prostitution, Potter said.

After being processed, both women were released on appearance tickets to appear in court at a later date.

