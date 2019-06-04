Two Teens Struck, Killed By Car Driven By Retired Judge, NY State Police Say

A pair of teenagers have died after being fatally struck by an 86-year-old former judge, New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley announced.

Justin Finkel, 14, and Devin Zeninger, 16, residents of the hamlet of Rock Hill in Sullivan County, have been identified as the victims who were struck at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, while crossing Glen Wild Road in the town of Thompson. A third teen also suffered minor injuries, though it is not believed that he was struck by the car.

The investigation determined that the driver who struck the teens was Isaac Kantrowitz, of Woodridge, a retired judge in Sullivan County.

According to police, the former judge was traveling south on Glen Wild Road when he struck the two Finkel and Zeninger on the windy roadway. Rock Hill paramedics responded to the scene, but both died from wounds suffered in the crash. Police noted that there’s no indication that Kantrowitz - who is also a former Woodridge village trustee - was impaired at the time of the crash.

Following the announcement of the teens’ deaths, Monticello Central School District Superintendent Tammy Mangus said that the district is working with Sullivan County BOCES and will have a support team of social workers and school psychologists available for students.

“It is with immense sadness that we join the Monticello community in mourning the unexpected death of a Monticello High School student and a former RJK Middle School student, the result of an automobile accident. A third student was injured,” she posted on the district’s website. “When an event of this magnitude touches our community, it affects us all.”

According to reports, Kantrowitz left the scene in a private vehicle and later came back to collect personal items from his car, which remained at the crash site during the investigation.

No charges have been filed against Kantrowitz, police noted.

The investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash has been asked to contact New York State Police in Wurtsboro by calling (845) 888-2681 and referencing SJS incident number 8949583.

