Breaking News: Online Threat Puts Two Area Schools On Lockout
Police & Fire

Two Teens Identified As Suspects In Felix Festa Middle School Threats

Kathy Reakes
Two teens, one from out of the country, have been identified as suspects in connection with school threats at Felix Festa Middle School.
Two teens, one from out of the country, have been identified as suspects in connection with school threats at Felix Festa Middle School. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Two teens who met during online gaming have been identified in connection with school threats that caused a massive police response.

The Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau identified a 15-year-old teen from the country of Chile as the person who made calls to Felix Festa Middle School in West Nyack on Nov. 21, stating that there was a gunman in the school.

Due to his age and the charges that would stem from this kind of incident, an extradition process cannot be initiated at this time, the department said.

A second teen involved in the incident has been identified as a Clarkstown student, police said.

An investigation revealed that the Clarkstown resident and the other male from Chile met while gaming on the internet. They both conspired to have the boy from Chile phone in a hoax that would cause the school to go on lockdown and initiate a large police response.

Given the seriousness of the action and the age of the youth from Clarkstown, his case will be adjudicated in Clarkstown Youth Court in addition to school-administered discipline, police said.

"Thankfully, this hoax didn’t result in the injury of any student, staff or first responder," the department said in a statement."

During the incident, the Clarkstown School District worked closely with the Clarkstown Police Department.

Both the school district and the police department are reminding parents of the concerns of children who play games on the internet with others whom they do not know.

"We ask that if your child participates in online gaming that you be aware they will be engaging with strangers from all walks of life who may have bad intentions," the department added.

