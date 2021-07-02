Contact Us
Two Suspects Sought After Water Gun Robbery In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
A robbery was reported at 114 Union Ave. in New Rochelle.
A robbery was reported at 114 Union Ave. in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two suspects are wanted by police after executing a strange strong-armed robbery using water guns after tracking their victim down in an SUV in Westchester, investigators said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a reported robbery at 11:27 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, where a victim said he had been robbed by two suspects.

According to police, the victim said that he was walking on Union Avenue when he started being trailed by a black SUV following him along the roadway.

Police said that two men proceeded to exit the SUV and chased him down Union Avenue with “super soaker style water guns, at which point they proceeded to rob him.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that the two men made off with $520, the victim’s bank card, and ID before being picked up in the same black SUV and fleeing the area.

During the altercation, police said that the victim sustained a scraped left elbow, though he refused medical attention.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators at the New Rochelle Police Department by calling (914) 654-2300.

