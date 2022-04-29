Contact Us
Breaking News: Stabbing Reported At High School In Rockland County, Police Say
Police & Fire

Two Stabbed, One Injured During Fight At HS In Rockland, Officials Say

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Spring Valley High School.
Spring Valley High School. Photo Credit: Facebook/Spring Valley High School

Two students were stabbed and one suffered abrasions during a fight at a Hudson Valley high school.

The fight took place in Rockland County in Spring Valley around 2:10 p.m., Friday, April 29 at Spring Valley High School.

According to officials with the East Ramapo Central School District, as students were dismissed for the weekend, school security responded to reports of an argument among students in the parking lot of the school. 

The Spring Valley Police Department School Resource Officer and school security quickly responded and broke up the dispute, district officials said.

Two students suffered lacerations from a knife and a third student suffered minor abrasions to the face, they added.

One individual was taken into custody and an investigation is currently ongoing. 

Spring Valley Police detectives and school district security continue to investigate the incident and what led to the altercation, officials said.

The student with the most severe injury was transported to Westchester Medical Center in stable condition, and the other students with less severe injuries are being treated at hospitals in Rockland County.

"While this incident is serious, the safety and well-being of our students is of primary importance," officials said in a statement. "The East Ramapo Central School District has a zero-tolerance policy regarding violence in any of our school buildings or campuses."

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

