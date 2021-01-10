Two Stabbed, One Arrested Following Melee At West Nyack Rental Hall

Two men were stabbed and one was arrested following a melee outside a rental hall in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 1 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, at the West Nyack Fire Department Rental Hall, located at 42 Strawtown Rd., in West Nyack, when Clarkstown police responded to numerous calls of a fight in the parking lot, said Clarkstown Officer Norman Peters.

When police arrived on the scene they found a "tumultuous group of approximately 30 people" in the parking lot of the rental hall, Peters said.

While investigating an officer found a 40-year-old man lying on the ground with severe stab lacerations to his face and neck, Peters said.

A second victim, a 43-year-old man was found with a substantial knife wound to his hand.

Nanuet Ambulance, Nyack Ambulance, and Rockland Paramedics rendered aid and transported both the victims to an area hospital.

It was determined that an argument had occurred between the two men, when one of the men, identified as Jerry Blanc, 30, began stabbing the man in the face and neck. The second victim was stabbed when he attempted to stop the attack, Peters said.

Blanc was arrested at the scene and charged with:

Attempted murder

Assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

Blanc is being held at Clarkstown Police Headquarters awaiting arraignment by a Town of Clarkstown magistrate.

"We would like to thank the Orangetown Police Department, RC Sheriff's Department, and the NYS Police for their assistance during this incident", Peters said.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate this assault and ask if anyone has information to please contact them directly at (845)639-5840.

