Police & Fire

Two Sisters Arrested Following Fight In Area, Police Say

Saugerties Police arrested two sisters following a domestic dispute in which one allegedly threaten to stab the other with a kitchen knife. Photo Credit: Saugerties Police/Facebook

Two sisters were arrested following a domestic dispute in which one allegedly threaten to stab the other with a kitchen knife.

The incident took place in Ulster County on Monday, April 5.

Police responded to a no voice 911 call at a residence on Old Kings Highway in the Town of Saugerties.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that sisters Olivia Pacheco, age 21, and Sophia Davalos-Pacheco, age 18, both of Saugerties, had gotten into a verbal argument that became physical when Olivia Davalos- Pacheco struck her sister in the face and broke a family portrait, using it to strike her sister, Saugerties PD Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

As the two were being separated by family members, Sophia Davalos-Pacheco grabbed a knife from the kitchen and threatened to kill her sister Olivia Davalos-Pacheco with it while her family members attempted to wrestle the knife from her grasp, the chief said.

 Both were arrested and charged with:

  • Olivia Pacheco: Harassment
  • Sophia Davalos- Pacheco: Menacing 

The sisters were released on appearance tickets.

