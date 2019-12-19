Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Breaking News: Driver Escapes After Car Crashes Into Pole, Bursts Into Flames In Rockland
Police & Fire

Two Shot Multiple Times In Orange County Incident

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two men were found shot in the City of Newburgh after police notice from a 'spot spotter.'
Two men were found shot after police responded to a "shot spotter" notification in Orange County.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m, Thursday, Dec. 19, when the City of Newburgh Police received the notification of gunshots in the area of City Terrace, said Lt. Joseph Burns.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Tykeith Stevenson, 31, of Newburgh, who sustained several gunshot wounds, Burns said.

Stevenson was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital by ambulance and was uncooperative with investigators, Burns said.

He is listed in critical but stable condition.

While officers were on scene attending Stevenson, City of Newburgh dispatch received a phone call from St. Luke’s emergency room of another gunshot victim, Burns said.

Upon arrival, officers located Kyle Davis, 27, of Newburgh, who had sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest.

Davis was also uncooperative with investigators.

He is listed in critical but stable condition

The investigation is being handled by the City of Newburgh detectives and the Non-Fatal Shooting task force.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-561-3131.

