Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Here's Latest On Quick-Moving Storm: How Much Snow To Expect, And Where It Will Fall
Police & Fire

Two Shot In Broad Daylight During Dispute In Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were wounded during a shooting in Westchester.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21 in Yonkers.

One suspect and another man were standing on Palisade Avenue and having words with a group of people, said Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos of the Yonkers Police.

At some point during the argument, two people were shot, both victims received non-life-threatening injuries, Politopoulos said.

The shooting is currently under investigation, he added.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.