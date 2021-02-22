Two Shot In Broad Daylight During Dispute In Westchester

Two people were wounded during a shooting in Westchester.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21 in Yonkers.

One suspect and another man were standing on Palisade Avenue and having words with a group of people, said Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos of the Yonkers Police.

At some point during the argument, two people were shot, both victims received non-life-threatening injuries, Politopoulos said.

The shooting is currently under investigation, he added.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.