Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Two Seriously Injured In Crash On Busy Area Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Two people were injured during the crash.
Two people were seriously injured during a crash in the region.

The crash took place around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13 on Route 6 in Woodbury in Orange County, said the New York State Police.

Woodbury fire officials said the occupants of both vehicles were extricated and transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The Woodbury Fire Department and Mombasha Fire Company responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

