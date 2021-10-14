Two Seriously Injured In Crash On Busy Area Roadway

Two people were seriously injured during a crash in the region.

The crash took place around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13 on Route 6 in Woodbury in Orange County, said the New York State Police.

Woodbury fire officials said the occupants of both vehicles were extricated and transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The Woodbury Fire Department and Mombasha Fire Company responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

