Two Rockland Residents Charged With DWI In State Police Stops

Fourteen area residents were among nearly two dozen arrested by New York State Police troopers in the Hudson Valley for alleged impaired driving this past weekend.

Area residents charged:

Orange County

On Friday, Jan. 24, State Police from Monroe arrested John Willis, 56, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 17 in the town of Monroe when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Jan. 24, State Police from Middletown arrested Joseph Fini Jr, 27, of Goshen, for DWI. He was traveling on Goshen Turnpike in the town of Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, State Police from Middletown arrested Ana Marie Montano, 23, of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 211 in the town of Wallkill when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, State Police from Montgomery arrested Eduardo Rodriguez, 56, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on Farrell Street in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, State Police from Highland arrested Monique Sosa, 51, of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on Interstate 84 in the town of Montgomery when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, State Police from Monroe arrested James D'Alessio, 22, of Goshen, for DWI. He was traveling on Gilbert Street in the village of Monroe when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Friday, Jan. 24, State Police from Haverstraw arrested Jason Novak, 26, of Garnerville, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Parkway in the town of Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, State Police Haverstraw arrested Lilian Mancia, 37, of Pomona, for DWI. She was traveling on the Palisades Parkway in the town of Clarkstown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Saturday, Jan. 25, State Police from Highland arrested Christian Hosch, 20, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. The operator was traveling on State Route 9W in the town of Lloyd when they was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that they were impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Ulster County

On Friday, Jan. 24, State Police from Kingston arrested Cleaster Knox, 50, of Port Ewen, for DWI. He was traveling on Fair Street in the city of Kingston when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, State Police from Highland arrested Tessa Wood, 28, of Esopus, for DWI. She was traveling on Main Street in the town of New Paltz when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, State Police from Kingston arrested Jason Habernig, 39 of Kingston, for DWI. He was traveling on Hurley Avenue in the town of Ulster when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Sullivan County

On Saturday, Jan. 25, State Police from Highland arrested Lori Downing, 46, of Loch Sheldrake, for DWAI Drugs. She was traveling on State Route 299 in the town of Lloyd when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

