Police & Fire

Two Rescued From Partially Sunken Jet Skis In Region

Michael Mashburn
Two jet skiers are safe after being rescued from the Hudson River near Catskill Friday, May 13.
Other than some likely bruised egos, two jet skiers are safe after being rescued from the Hudson River.

Emergency crews were called around 9 p.m. Friday, May 13, with reports of two personal watercraft (PWC) operators in distress near the Rip Van Winkle Bridge in Catskill, according to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

Several agencies, including the US Coast Guard, responded and found one man stranded on a partially sunken jet ski, police said.

A team from the Glasco Fire Department was able to locate the second man on a disabled watercraft nearby.

Crews secured the partially sunken jet ski onto a rescue boat and haul it, along with both operators, back to the Catskill boat launch, police said.

That’s where deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office discovered that neither operator had the proper PWC registration or boater safety certificate, police said.

Both operators were issued several court summons as a result.

Neither person was injured, police said.

