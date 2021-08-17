Two Remain Critically Injured After Crash Involving Tour Bus From Hudson Valley

Two people remain in critical condition three days after a tour bus from the Hudson Valley headed for a trip to Niagara Falls crashed upstate.

The crash took place Saturday afternoon, Aug. 14 on westbound I-90 near Exit 40 (Weedsport) in Cayuga County when it exited the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled over onto the grassy shoulder, according to New York State Police.

All 57 occupants, including the driver, were transported for injuries ranging from minor to critical.

According to Trooper Tara McCormick, of the 57 injured, two remained critical as the investigation continues into the cause of the crash.

McCormick said most of the occupants were from the Hudson Valley, with others from areas south of Poughkeepsie, including Peekskill and Ossining. The bus departed from the Poughkeepsie area on Saturday morning.

McCormick said it has been difficult tracking all of the patients as they were taken to three hospitals. The two in critical condition are at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, state police said.

The victims included children and adults with injuries ranging from broken bones to critical injuries.

She added that the investigation had been challenging because many of the occupants were registered in groups under one person's name so police have had to sort out and identify all onboard.

The driver, Fermin P. Vasquez, age 66, of Wingdale, in Dutchess County, received a chemical test per state regulations, but results have not been returned, McCormick added.

The bus trip was organized by Poughkeepsie resident Ximena Urrego, one of many she reportedly plans for residents throughout the year at affordable prices.

The bus was owned and operated by JTR Transportation based out of Poughkeepsie, state police said.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records, the company has 17 vehicles and 27 drivers.

In the past 24 months, the company had one prior crash without any injuries or fatalities.

The crash investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact State Police Investigator Brad Holcomb at 315-539-3530.

