Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Two O&R Workers Electrocuted In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two power workers were killed during an accident. Photo Credit: Pixabay
Two electric workers were killed. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two electric workers were found dead at the bottom of an electric pole after firefighters responded to a brush fire in Orange County.

According to Orange & Rockland Utilities, shortly before 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19, two EJ Electric contractors were electrocuted in Warwick, while performing work for O&R along a transmission right-of-way, said Mike Donovan, spokesman for O&R.

"These contractor employees generally perform transmission repair work for O&R and also provide distribution repair support during storm response," Donovan said.

The two men, who reportedly worked for an electrical company out of Connecticut, died by electrical shock while working on a power line off Continental Road, near the Appalachian Trail.

Customers in the area experienced a brief outage as O&R worked to facilitate emergency response to the location.

"O&R is working on-site with authorities on a thorough investigation into this tragic incident," Donovan said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with these two men, their families and our colleagues who worked with them on a daily basis."

Police have not released any details or the names of the men who were killed.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.