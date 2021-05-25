Two Of Three Suspects Nabbed For Armed Robbery At Rite Aid In Westchester, Police Say

A man and a teen armed with a knife and a gun were arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise from a Westchester Rite Aid.

Elijah McLendon, age 21, and Elijah Walls, age 19, both of the Bronx, were arrested around 5 p.m., Sunday, May 23, after Greenburgh Police were called to the drug store on East Hartsdale Avenue, in Hartsdale.

Greenburgh officers responded to the store on a report of three men armed with a knife and a gun stealing merchandise, Greenburgh PD Lt. Kobie Powell said.

Before police arrived, all three men fled towards the Hartsdale Train Station.

McLendon and Walls were located at the train station. Witnesses identified both men, and they were arrested.

The third suspect ran to the Bronx River Parkway bike trail, and the search for this individual is ongoing at this time, Powell said.

During a search of the men, stolen merchandise was recovered, he added.

Both men are awaiting arraignment at Greenburgh Police Headquarters.

