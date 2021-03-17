Two Nabbed For Drag Racing On Central Avenue In Greenburgh, Police Say

Two street racers were nabbed by police after their vehicles became disabled from a crash as they fled from police in Westchester.

The incident took place on Monday, March 15, when the Greenburgh Police Department officers the two vehicles were initially spotted drag racing on North Central Park Avenue headed southbound, said Lt. Kobie Powell.

After an unsuccessful attempt to safely catch up with the vehicles, the initial pursuit was terminated, Powell said.

Shortly after, both vehicles and their drivers were located after both vehicles became inoperable due to a motor vehicle accident in the area of South Central Park Avenue and Underhill Road.

Both vehicles were impounded. The drivers, identified as Obed Pozuelos, 24, and York roman, 24, both New York City, were both charged with multiple traffic infractions and illegal speed contests.

They were issued appearance tickets returnable to Greenburgh Town Court on Tuesday, March 30.

