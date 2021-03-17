Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: CVS Adds Vaccination Sites In Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

Two Nabbed For Drag Racing On Central Avenue In Greenburgh, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two men were arrested for illegal street racing after crashing their vehicles.
Two men were arrested for illegal street racing after crashing their vehicles. Photo Credit: Greenburgh Police Department

Two street racers were nabbed by police after their vehicles became disabled from a crash as they fled from police in Westchester.

The incident took place on Monday, March 15, when the Greenburgh Police Department officers the two vehicles were initially spotted drag racing on North Central Park Avenue headed southbound, said Lt. Kobie Powell.

 After an unsuccessful attempt to safely catch up with the vehicles, the initial pursuit was terminated, Powell said.

Shortly after, both vehicles and their drivers were located after both vehicles became inoperable due to a motor vehicle accident in the area of South Central Park Avenue and Underhill Road. 

Both vehicles were impounded. The drivers, identified as Obed Pozuelos, 24, and York roman, 24, both New York City, were both charged with multiple traffic infractions and illegal speed contests. 

They were issued appearance tickets returnable to Greenburgh Town Court on Tuesday, March 30. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.