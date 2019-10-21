Two Nabbed After Stealing Vehicle At Knife, Gunpoint In Area, Police Say

Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing a car at knife and gunpoint in Westchester County.

The incident took place on Thursday, Oct. 17, after the New York State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle traveling on Route 9 in Peekskill, said Trooper AJ Hicks, spokesman for the state police.

Around 4:20 p.m., the vehicle was reported to be headed southbound on Route 9 heading into the town of Cortlandt, Hicks said.

State police patrols canvassed the area and located the vehicle unoccupied in a residential complex in the Montrose section of Cortlandt, he said.

After finding the vehicle, the state police, along with the FBI, and the Yonkers Police, began a surveillance operation of the vehicle and when the suspects were seen getting back into the vehicle, they were nabbed by officers, Hicks said.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen earlier in the day at gunpoint and knifepoint in the City of Yonkers.

Both suspects were then transported to the City of Yonkers Police Department.

