Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Massive Search Underway For Missing West Point Cadet
Police & Fire

Two Nabbed After Stealing Vehicle At Knife, Gunpoint In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and gun and knifepoint.
Two suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and gun and knifepoint. Photo Credit: File

Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing a car at knife and gunpoint in Westchester County.

The incident took place on Thursday, Oct. 17, after the New York State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle traveling on Route 9 in Peekskill, said Trooper AJ Hicks, spokesman for the state police.

Around 4:20 p.m., the vehicle was reported to be headed southbound on Route 9 heading into the town of Cortlandt, Hicks said.

State police patrols canvassed the area and located the vehicle unoccupied in a residential complex in the Montrose section of Cortlandt, he said.

After finding the vehicle, the state police, along with the FBI, and the Yonkers Police, began a surveillance operation of the vehicle and when the suspects were seen getting back into the vehicle, they were nabbed by officers, Hicks said.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen earlier in the day at gunpoint and knifepoint in the City of Yonkers.

Both suspects were then transported to the City of Yonkers Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.