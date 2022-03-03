Two Murder Suspects Apprehended After Police Chase Ends On Taconic Parkway

Two out-of-state murder suspects were apprehended in the Hudson Valley by the New York State Police after receiving a tip that a Jeep they were traveling in was spotted in New York.

The incident began on Tuesday, March 1, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont when Vermont State Police identified a Jeep Wrangler wanted in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation was spotted in Connecticut.

Shortly after receiving a tip from the Vermont State Police, the Jeep and its occupants were spotted traveling on the Taconic State Parkway in Columbia County, near State Route 199 in Milan, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop and the driver failed to comply. Spike strips were utilized to end the vehicle pursuit in Dutchess County in the town of Clinton, and the two occupants fled on foot, Hicks said.

Both were located a short time later in the surrounding wooded area, he added.

The passenger of the vehicle was released uninjured. The driver was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where he is listed in stable condition.

Vermont State Police said the investigation by both agencies remains active.

No one is currently in custody related to the homicide of Vincent Keithan, age 44, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Vermont State Police said.

