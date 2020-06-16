Two Killed, Nine Injured After Van Crashes Into Tree In Rockland

Two people were killed and nine injured when a van crashed into a tree in Rockland County.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 15 in Ramapo in the area of New Hempstead Road and Conway Court in the unincorporated section of the town.

Responding Ramapo Police officers determined the 2009 Ford Econoline van, carrying 11 people, had left the roadway and struck a tree.

It was originally reported to RPD that there were 10 total occupants in the vehicle. However, the van, which sustained heavy damage, was occupied by the driver and 10 occupants, police said.

Several of the occupants had to be extricated by members of the Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1 and New City Fire Engine Co. No. 1.

All of the occupants were transported to either Nyack Hospital or Westchester Medical Center.

The two who were pronounced dead at Nyack Hospital were a 22-year-old man and 47-year-old man.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit.

The Ramapo Police were assisted on the scene by the following agencies:

New York State Police,

New York State Park Police,

Rockland County Sheriff's Office,

Hatzoloh EMS of Rockland County,

Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps,

Village of New Square Ems.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

