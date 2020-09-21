Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Two Killed In Fiery Crash Between SUV, Tractor-Trailer On I-87 In Rockland

Joe Lombardi
Two people were killed in a fiery crash between an SUV and a tractor-trailer overnight in the Hudson Valley.
Two people were killed in a fiery crash between an SUV and a tractor-trailer overnight in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay

It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21 on a stretch of I-87 in Rockland County on the southbound side near Exit 14B (Airmont Road) in Suffern.

Two lanes remain closed as the accident investigation continues.

Further information, including the identities of the victims, is expected to be released later in the day Monday by state police.

This is a developing story.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

