Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Storm Watch: Here Are Brand-New Rainfall Amount/Wind Strength Projections For Isaias
Police & Fire

Two Hospitalized After Fiery Rollover Crash On Palisades Interstate Parkway

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene of Sunday night's fiery crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine.
At the scene of Sunday night's fiery crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine. Photo Credit: Aiden Flannery for DAILY VOICE

Two people were hospitalized following a fiery crash Sunday night on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, responders said.

Alpine firefighters handled extrications after the vehicle rolled on the northbound parkway between Exits 1 and 2 at 11:18 p.m., responders said.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center, they said.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police were also joined by the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps, police from Tenafly, Englewood and Fort Lee and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit also was notified.

The northbound lanes were closed between the exits as the wreckage was cleared and investigators did their work.

  • CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS MONDAY MORNING 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.