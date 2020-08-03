Two Hospitalized After Fiery Rollover Crash On Palisades Interstate Parkway

Two people were hospitalized following a fiery crash Sunday night on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, responders said.

Alpine firefighters handled extrications after the vehicle rolled on the northbound parkway between Exits 1 and 2 at 11:18 p.m., responders said.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center, they said.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police were also joined by the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps, police from Tenafly, Englewood and Fort Lee and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit also was notified.

The northbound lanes were closed between the exits as the wreckage was cleared and investigators did their work.

