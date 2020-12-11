Two Found Stabbed In Throat Outside Rockland County Home

Two people are in the hospital following a stabbing in Rockland County.

The incident took place around 9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, when Clarkstown Police responded to the area of 22 Zabella Dr., in New City for a report of someone screaming in the area, said Clarkstown Officer Norman Peters.

Arriving officers found a man and a woman lying outside on the lawn of a neighboring home, bleeding from wounds to their necks, Peters said.

The area of the stabbing. Mark Lieb Rockland Video Productions

Officers began administering life-saving medical aid to the two injured parties, soon after Nanuet Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics arrived on the scene and they transported by Nanuet Ambulance to Montefiore Nyack Hospital for care.

The two injured adults' identities are being withheld pending notification to their families.

At this time they are still receiving medical care at Montefiore Nyack Hospital.

"The facts known to us at this time lead us to believe that this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any immediate danger," Peters said.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate this assault and asks anyone with information or video pertaining to this assault, to please contact them directly at 845-639-5840.

