Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Madoff Ponzi Scheme Victims To Get Nearly $500M More In Distributions
Police & Fire

Two Found Stabbed In Throat Outside Rockland County Home

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police at work where two stabbing victims were found.
Police at work where two stabbing victims were found. Photo Credit: Mark Lieb Rockland Video Productions

Two people are in the hospital following a stabbing in Rockland County.

The incident took place around 9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, when Clarkstown Police responded to the area of 22 Zabella Dr., in New City for a report of someone screaming in the area, said Clarkstown Officer Norman Peters.

Arriving officers found a man and a woman lying outside on the lawn of a neighboring home, bleeding from wounds to their necks, Peters said.

The area of the stabbing.

Mark Lieb Rockland Video Productions

Officers began administering life-saving medical aid to the two injured parties, soon after Nanuet Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics arrived on the scene and they transported by Nanuet Ambulance to Montefiore Nyack Hospital for care. 

The two injured adults' identities are being withheld pending notification to their families. 

At this time they are still receiving medical care at Montefiore Nyack Hospital.

"The facts known to us at this time lead us to believe that this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any immediate danger," Peters said.

 The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate this assault and asks anyone with information or video pertaining to this assault, to please contact them directly at 845-639-5840. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.