Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Two Drivers Injured During Crash Of School Bus, Car In New City, Police Say

Kathy Reakes

School bus crash.
School bus crash. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Two drivers were injured during a crash of a school bus in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place in New City shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.

The bus was traveling south on Buena Vista Road when it collided with a Mazda traveling northbound, said Det. Norman Peters, with the Clarkstown Police.

No children were aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

Both drivers were transported by New City Ambulance for evaluation at a local hospital, Peters said.

An investigation into how the accident occurred is still under investigation at this time. 

