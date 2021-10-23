Two College Athletes Killed, Another Injured In Crash In Region

Two members of the Western Connecticut State University men's lacrosse team were killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash.

It happened around 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 in New London County in the Town of Colchester, on Parum Road near Lake Hayward Road.

A Nissan Altima reportedly drove off the roadway, hitting the guardrail and several trees before crashing down an embankment, according to authorities.

"It is with great sadness that I must convey the terrible news that three members of the WestConn Men’s Lacrosse Team were involved in a deadly traffic accident Friday afternoon," WCSU President Dr. John B. Clark said in a statement. "Two students died in the accident. A third was airlifted from the scene to a hospital."

The university said it is "withholding the names of all three for the time being."

"Our Counseling Center has met with players and coaches of the lacrosse team and we will also provide counseling to students in Litchfield Hall, where the three team members lived on campus, as well as any students in need," Clark said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

