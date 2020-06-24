Two Charged For Rockland Crash That Killed Pair Of Teens

More than eight months after a horrific crash in Rockland County that left two teens dead, police have charged two drivers with criminally negligent homicide.

The charges were announced by Orangetown Police on Wednesday, June 24, in connection with the fatal crash which took place on Route 304 on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Pearl River.

Charged in the crash were Aisha Radoncic, who was 17 at the time, and Jason Castro, of Nanuet, who are accused of driving recklessly as they raced before crashing, killing two people in Radoncic's 2017 Porsche Macan, Captain James Brown said.

According to police, the crash occurred when Castro, who was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, and Radoncic of Orangeburg, were racing in a northerly direction on Route 304.

After an initial collision between the vehicles, the Porsche veered off the roadway and fell from the Route 304 overpass to the ground below in the area of Railroad Avenue, and then burst into flames.

Radoncic’s backseat passengers, Saniha Cekic, 15, of Brooklyn, and Altin Nezaj, 17, of Pearl, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, Brown said.

All three were students at Pearl River High School.

Results of an investigation conducted following the crash allege that Castro and Radoncic were both driving recklessly while engaged in a speed contest at a high rate of speed, Brown said.

Castro was arrested Wednesday, June 23, and charged with:

Two counts of criminally negligent homicide

Reckless driving, speed contests, and races,

Several vehicle and traffic law infractions.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 10.

Radoncic, who was also critically injured in the crash, was arrested on Monday, June 22, and charged with:

Two counts of criminally negligent homicide

Endangering the welfare of a child

Reckless driving

Speed contests and races

Several vehicle and traffic law infractions

She was released on her own recognizance and will appear in Youth Court on Tuesday, June 30.

Orangetown Police Chief Donald Butterworth praised the work done by the team of investigators:

“Our heartfelt condolences will always be with the families, friends, and our entire community on the tragic loss of Altin Nezaj and Saniha Cekic," he said.

