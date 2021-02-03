Two Cats Die, Two Others Rescued After House Fire Breaks Out In New City

Two cats were killed, and another two saved after a house fire that left a family homeless in Rockland County.

The fire started around 5:20 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 192 Strawtown Road, in New City, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

First responding police and firefighters from the New City Fire Department, found the single-family home was engulfed in flames, Peters said.

The two adult residents were located outside the home, uninjured as officers arrived. Four of the family's five cats were retrieved from the home.

New City firefighters were able to save two, but two died from exposure to the flames and smoke.

Firefighters are not sure what happened to the fifth cat.

The New City Fire Department extinguished the fire, with assistance from multiple mutual aid companies.

New City Ambulance and Rockland Medics were on scene to assist as needed.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire, there is no determination as to the origin at this time.

