Two-Car Crash Comes After Route 202 Driver Makes Illegal Left Turn, Police Say

Zak Failla
A driver making an illegal left-hand turn crashed on Route 202 in Ramapo.
A driver making an illegal left-hand turn crashed on Route 202 in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

An illegal left turn led to a two-car crash on Route 202 in Ramapo, police said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department responded to a two-car crash on Route 202 near Spock Rock Road late on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Police said that the investigation into the crash determined that one of the drivers was making a left turn off of Route 202, which is now illegal.

The motorists suffered minor injures that did not require treatment, though the driver making the illegal left-hand turn was issued a summons.

