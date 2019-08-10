Contact Us
Police & Fire

Two-Alarm Fire Destroys Home In Area

Kathy Reakes
A wood-frame home was destroyed by fire in Monroe.
A two-alarm fire destroyed an area home, leaving one person homeless.

The fire happened Monday, Oct. 7 in Orange County at a home in Monroe on Mid Oaks Drive.

The blaze moved quickly due to the fact the home was made of wood frame construction, said Mombasha Fire Company Chief John Scherne.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire pushing out the side of the home with thick black smoke roaring out the front doorway, the department said.

Firefighters pushed through the front doorway and immediately suppressed the fire, Scherne said.

A single-family home was destroyed by a fire.

The only occupant of the home, was able to escape before help arrived.

The Chief reports the fire was fully extinguished within 35 minutes and everyone on the scene did a great job.

"A contributing factor that led to the safety of the occupant was working smoke detectors throughout the home that were sounding upon our arrival," Scherne said.

