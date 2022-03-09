Trump Plane With Ex-President Aboard Forced To Make Emergency Landing, Report Says

Former President Donald Trump’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing following a recent rally, according to multiple reports.

Politico first reported that on Saturday, March 5, Trump spoke at a Republican National Committee donor retreat at a New Orleans, hotel but his flight to his destination was short lived.

Trump’s plane was reportedly in the air for less than a half hour before one of the engines failed on the former president’s private plane, and the pilot opted to turn around and return to the New Orleans airport.

At the time of the unscheduled landing, Trump had been returning to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The landing was described as “emergency in nature,” according to Politico, which cited a source who was briefed on the recording.

At the time of the landing, there were Service agents onboard along with other support staff, and Trump advisers, according to the Washington Post.

Once back on the ground, a Republican donor was able to find Trump another plane, which landed in Florida at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 6.

