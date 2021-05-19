Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Troopers Issue Multi-State Alert For Missing NY Girl

Zak Failla
Adrianna J. Leidecker
Adrianna J. Leidecker Photo Credit: New York State Police

A multi-state alert has been issued as law enforcement agencies attempt to locate a girl reported missing in New York.

New York State Police investigators upstate are attempting to track down 15-year-old Adrianna J. Leidecker, who is reported as being missing or a runaway who was last seen on Hyde Street in Whitney Point, a village near Binghamton, in Broome County.

Police said that Leidecker last left her home at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 16, and has been known to run away on several other occasions.

In previous incidents, Leidecker has been located in the Dryden area in Tompkins County.

Leidecker (pictured above) has been described as being 5-foot-8 weighing 149 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Kirkwood by calling (607) 775-1241.

