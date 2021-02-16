Trooper Injured During Attack By Fleeing BMW Driver, Police Say

A man was arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring a New York State Police trooper and then fleeing during a traffic stop in the area.

Antwonn J. Williams Jr., age 25, of Newburgh, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 14, in the city of Newburgh, said Troopers Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, while on patrol a trooper observed a blue BWM traveling south on Dubois Street in the city of Newburgh make several traffic violations.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and interviewed the operator of the vehicle later identified as Williams.

While speaking to Williams, the trooper learned that Williams was giving a false name. As Williams exited the vehicle, he pushed the trooper and began running south on Dubois Street and continued onto North Miller Street where Williams and the trooper began to fight, Nevel said.

During the fight, Williams was able to get the trooper’s taser and attempted to use it, when that failed, Williams then fled on foot again and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The trooper was assisted by the City of Newburgh Police Department.

The trooper was injured and taken to St Luke’s Hospital where he was treated and released.

Williams was identified by a City of Newburgh police officer and found to have an active warrant issued by New York State Parole.

He was charged with:

Robbery

Menacing

Resisting arrest

Obstruction of governmental administration

False personation

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Williams was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash $25,000 bond or a $100,000 partially secured bond.

