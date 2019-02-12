Trooper Escapes Injury After Cruiser Gets Hit On Parkway In Area

A New York State trooper narrowly escaped injury after his patrol car was rear-ended while he was assisting another driver.

The crash took place around 7:29 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, on the Taconic State Parkway in LaGrange, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

The trooper was outside of his vehicle assisting a driver who had been involved in another crash and was not injured.

The driver was ticketed for failing to obey the Move Over law and for excessive speed, he added.

No serious injuries were reported in either crash.

