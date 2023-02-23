Triple-Fatal Fire: Victims Found Inside Orange County Home After Blaze Breaks Out

Three people were found dead inside a Hudson Valley home following a blaze that destroyed the residence.

The fire took place in Orange County around 12:55 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 23 at 44 Highland Ave., in the village of Monroe.

According to Monore Police Chief Darwin Guzman, members of the Monroe Police Department, along with members from the district responded to a reported house fire.

When they arrived on the scene they found a fully engulfed house fire, Guzman said. Neighbors informed officers that the residents of the home may still be inside, however, due to heavy fire conditions officers were unable to go inside, he added.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they immediately began extinguishing the fire and attempted to rescue anyone inside, Guzman said.

The Monroe Joint Fire District along with neighboring fire departments extinguished the fire. Three victims were found dead inside the home, Guzman said.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.

Guzman said Monore Police detectives are working closely with the Orange County Fire Investigator, the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office, and Monore Fire District to determine the cause of the fire.

The police department was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Monore Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Kiryas Joel EMS

Chavivim

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 845-782-8644.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

