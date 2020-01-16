Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Trio Nabbed With Guns, Weapons After Traffic Stop In Area, State Police Say

Zak Failla
Three were busted for gun and drug possession during a traffic stop by New York State Police troopers in Bloomingburg.
A traffic stop led to a host of drug charges for three people in the Hudson Valley, police said.

New York State Police troopers from Middletown on patrol on Route 17 in Bloomingburg stopped a 2010 Dodge Avenger when the driver committed a vehicle and traffic law violation.

During the subsequent stop, troopers said that the driver, Krystal Myers, of Watkins Glen, passengers Joseph Hunsinger, of Watkins Glen, and Antonio Lopez, of the Bronx, gave them a reason to further search them and the vehicle.

According to police, the search led to the seizure of a pocket knife, hypodermic needle, glass smoking apparatus and crystal methamphetamine, Buprenorphine and Naloxone pills, a loaded Ruger .380 semi-automatic handgun, approximately 140 grams of heroin and approximately 10 grams of cocaine along with packaging materials and a scale.

All three were charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and;
  • Two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Myers, 40, Hunsinger, 37, and Lopez, 32, were arraigned in the Town of Mamakating Court and remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail.

