Trio Nabbed For Home Invasion-Burglary In Hudson Valley

A man and two juveniles were charged with an alleged home invasion burglary in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at a residence on Creek Locks Road in the town of Rosendale.

Deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence for the report of a home invasion after receiving a 911 call from the victim who told deputies several people had broken into his home while he was sleeping and when he confronted them, he was attacked, said Lt. Joseph Sciutto, of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

The victim received minor injuries as a result of the attack and was treated at the scene by members of Mobile Life, deputies said.

A preliminary investigation conducted at the scene quickly identified the vehicle the assailants fled in. The vehicle was later located traveling on I-587 and was stopped by Ulster Police.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as the perpetrators of the home invasion and were taken into custody, said Sciutto.

The adult suspect was identified as Isaiah R. Jackson, age 19, of Tennessee. He was charged with:

Burglary

Conspiracy

Attempted assault

Two male juveniles, both 15 years of age, from Troy, in Rensselaer County, were charged with burglary, conspiracy, and attempted assault, Sciutto said.

The juveniles were released to a parent and issued an appearance ticket to appear at Ulster County Probation on a future date.

Jackson was remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $3,000 cash, $6,000 bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond.

The identities of the juveniles charged are being withheld, as they may qualify for juvenile delinquent/youthful offender status.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.