Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: ID Released For Person Struck, Killed By Train In Area
Police & Fire

Trio From Area Busted With 6 Guns, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The guns confiscated during the arrests.
The guns confiscated during the arrests. Photo Credit: City of Newburgh Police Department

Three Hudson Valley men were arrested in a week and nabbed with a total of six guns.

The arrests took place in Orange County during the week of Monday, Aug. 15, in the City of Newburgh.

During an operation with New York State Police, the City of Newburgh Police recovered six illegal handguns from the area of 104 William St:

According to Newburgh Police, the guns recovered included:

  • Smith & Wesson .38 special air weight revolver
  • Smith and Wesson .40 SD40 VE semi-automatic pistol
  • Defaced 9mm Glock 43X semi-automatic pistol
  • 9mm Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol
  • Phoenix Arms .22 Caliber semi-automatic pistol
  • Polytechnologies P80 9mm semi-automatic pistol

Additionally, a large quantity of money and illegally possessed narcotics were recovered, police said.

Those arrested, all from the city of Newburgh, included:

  • Davon Waddell, age 24
  • Aljean Cromartie, age 20
  • Palmis Byrd, age 28

All three were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, as well as other charges.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.