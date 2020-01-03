Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Trio Charged With Trespassing After Allegedly Attempting To Start Fight In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Three people were arrested for allegedly attempting to start a fight.
Three people were arrested for allegedly attempting to start a fight. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Three people were arrested after police responded to a call for help from a resident in the area.

Ulster County residents Shawna S. Rivera, 18, of Olivebridge;  Rigoberto Rivera, 22, of Kingston, and Brandon Federau, 19, also of Olivebridge, were arrested around 12:07 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph A. Sinagra said.

According to Sinagra, the three were arrested after police responded to High Falls Road after the resident called 911 to report they wanted to fight the caller.

All three were charged with trespassing and released on their own recognizance. They are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

