Tractor-Trailer Rollover Closes I-287 Stretch: Developing

A tractor-trailer rollover accident is causing a "significant" road closure on a busy Westchester County highway.

The closure is affecting I-287 westbound in Harrison at the interchange with I-684 near Exit 9A, state police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 11 a.m.

All lanes of I-287 Westbound are currently closed at the interchange, as well as one eastbound lane of I-287 and the Exit 9A on-ramp, police said.

Authorities said the closure, which was caused by a serious motor vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer rollover, is expected to be "significant."

"Please avoid the area and find alternate routes," police said.

The accident is still under investigation and more information regarding injuries is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

