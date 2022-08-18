Tinted Window Violation Leads To Felony Drug Arrest For Woman In Hudson Valley

Contact Us
Kathy Reakes
A Peekskill woman was arrested for alleged drug possession after being stopped for darkly tinting windows.
Dark tinted windows and a suspended license led to an alleged drug arrest for a Northern Westchester woman.

Peekskill resident Maya Jean-Louis, age 21, was stopped on East Main Street in Yorktown on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for excessively tinted windows.

After a DMV check, officers found her license was suspended. During an investigation, the department's K-9 indicated the presence of the odor of narcotics in the vehicle, the Yorktown Police said.

A search of the vehicle was completed and officers found marijuana, marijuana products, and a quantity of psilocybin, police said.

Jean-Louis was placed under arrest and transported to the Yorktown Police Department and charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Aggravated Unlicensed operation
  • Excessive window tinting

She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

