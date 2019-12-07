Contact Us
Three Suspects On Run After Saw Mill Parkway Police Chase Ends In Crash

Kathy Reakes
Sprain Brook Parkway
Sprain Brook Parkway Photo Credit: File

Police are on the hunt for three suspects who ran from police following a chase and crash on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester.

The incident took place around 6 p.m., Thursday, July 11, when Yonkers police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle in the McLean Avenue area when the vehicle's driver failed to stop, said Yonkers Police Sgt. David Fraszka.

Officers followed the vehicle which was being driven in a reckless manner, striking multiple vehicles in the process, Fraszka said.

When the vehicle finally stopped, all four occupants ran from the scene. Officers were able to detain one person while the other three fled the scene and were not located, he added.

An investigation revealed an illegally possessed loaded firearm from inside of the vehicle.

The unidentified person captured has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, he said.

Police declined to release additional information due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

