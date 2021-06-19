Three Rockland Teens Busted By Officer Spray-Painting Graffiti, Police Say

Three teens are in hot water after being busted by an officer as they were spray-painting a train overpass, police said.

A police officer in Rockland County responded to Western Highway and Mountainview Avenue in Orangeburg at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, when a New York State Police trooper spotted three teens possibly making graffiti on the overpass CSX Train Rails.

Upon arrival, Orangetown Police said that officers found the three teens who appeared to be spray-painting various structures along the train route.

Police said that when the three spotted officers approaching, they attempted to flee.

One was caught at the scene while the other two were apprehended after a short investigation.

According to investigators, the graffiti included various tags and drawings in white and pink spray paint.

An 18-year-old from Piermont and a 19-year-old from Orangeburg were both charged with criminal mischief, making graffiti, and trespass. The third suspect, a 19-year-old from Orangeburg, was charged with trespassing.

