Three Hospitalized In Chain-Reaction Area Crash

A motorcyclist that lost control of his bike and struck a rock caused a chain-reaction crash in the area that injured three, one of whom is in critical condition, according to state police.

Motorcyclist Michael B. Naughton, 25, of Greentown, Pennsylvania, lost control of his 2005 Suzuki while riding at an unsafe speed in Orange County traveling north on Route 97 in Deerpark on Saturday, Oct. 10 at approximately 4 p.m., according to police.

Police said Naughton struck a rock and was thrown into the southbound lane of the roadway, while his motorcycle crossed over the north and southbound lanes onto the west shoulder of Route 97.

The runaway bike struck two pedestrians from the Bronx, said police: 60-year-old Linas V. Ebelunas, and his wife, 65-year-old Faustina Sinkuniene.

According to police, Naughton and Ebelunas were brought to Westchester Medical Center via medivac helicopter. Naughton is in stable condition with a leg injury, while police say Ebelunas is in critical condition.

Sinkuniene is also being treated for a leg injury at Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis.

State Police troopers in Middletown are asking those who witnessed the crash to call Investigator Joseph Lofrese 845-344-5300.

