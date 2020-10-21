Three Hospitalized Following School Bus Crash Involving Students In Area

This story has been updated

At least three people have been hospitalized and another seven taken to the hospital as a precaution following a school bus crash early Wednesday, Oct. 21 in the area.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. in Orange County between the school bus and a work truck on Route 207 in New Windsor at Little Britain and Beattie roads.

Local emergency services and school district personnel quickly reported to the scene, New Windsor Deputy Chief Michael Farbent said.

The bus was from the Washingtonville Central School District's elementary school bus. The school district did not comment if any students were injured.

Farbent said three people were hospitalized with injuries that require immediate medical attention

There were seven children on the bus – who walked off the bus and were brought to the hospital to be seen by medical professionals as per school protocol and good practices, he added.

All parents have been notified, Farbent said.

Farbent, who said additional details would be coming soon, did not provide information if any students were injured or how serious the injuries were.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

