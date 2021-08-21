Three Gang Members In Area Nabbed For Stabbing, Police Say

Three gang members have been charged with allegedly stabbing a man.

The incident took place around 1 a.m., Friday, Aug. 20 when City of Poughkeepsie officers on patrol spotted the three chase, tackle, punch, kick and stab the victim.

As the officers pulled up to the scene the three men fled and were chased on foot into the area of N. White, Main Streets, and the eastbound arterial, said Detective Lieutenant Matt Clark.

A perimeter was set up around that area and eventually, all three suspects were taken into custody.

The victim, a 32-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident, was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital with two severe but non-life-threatening wounds to his back, Clark said.

The suspects, Wynton Horton, age 21; Tyshom Cherry, age 20, and Jahmy Hodges, age 19, all of Poughkeepsie, were arrested and charged with gang assault.

Horton was also charged with assault.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

